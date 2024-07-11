We've barely scratched the surface of flexible work. It's about to get personal

Working remotely, hybrid work arrangements, and the four-day work week are among the smorgasbord of flexible work treats now available at an increasing number of workplaces.
While these options have been gobbled up by some workers, they might not satisfy everyone's appetite for workplace flexibility.
The growing demand for flexible work arrangements is about to get a whole lot more personal, with an increasing number of options being put on the table for workers to choose from.
The modern workplace is made up of individuals with widely varying personal situations, yet too often they are served a one-size-fits-all menu when it comes to flexible work arrangements.
Consider remote and hybrid work arrangements. While many workers enjoy these flexible options, others prefer to keep their personal and work lives separate and do not find these arrangements appetising at all.
This emphasises the need for workplaces to dish up a more varied menu of flexible work options, catering to the diverse tastes and needs of their employees, ensuring everyone can find an arrangement that suits their unique lifestyle.
They are plenty of flexible work options that can be put on the table many of which have been on the menu for some time, although we've yet to truly dish them out.
Many workers prefer the flexibility of part-time work but are locked into full-time roles. There is often hesitation to convert these roles, fearing reduced employee dedication.
When converting full-time roles to part-time is not feasible, job sharing-where two or more part-time employees share the responsibilities of a single full-time position-can be a viable alternative.
Staggered start and finish times allow employees to adjust their working hours to better fit their personal lives, such as starting earlier or finishing later.
Split schedules allow employees to divide their work hours into segments, such as working 8am to noon in the office, taking a break, and then working 4pm to 8pm from home.
Time banking allows employees to accrue extra hours beyond their standard schedule, which can be redeemed for additional time off or personal leave later.
Purchased leave allows employees to buy additional leave days beyond their standard entitlement, enabling them to take extended time off for personal needs, vacations, or other commitments by deducting the cost from their salary.
A deferred salary leave plan lets employees work for several years at 80 per cent pay, saving the deferred portion to fund an extended break while still receiving a reduced salary.
The variety of options on the menu means that while some employees savour a four-day week, others will relish staggered hours, and still others will opt for split schedules or time banking.
The possibilities for flexible work become endless when various options are combined.
Yet, flexible work arrangements must meet the needs of both the employer and the employee, and that requires careful negotiation.
Employees will increasingly demand a personalised approach to their flexible work arrangements, ensuring that everyone gets a taste of the type of work-life balance that suits them best.
The message is clear: employers should plate up a wider selection of flexible work arrangements that cater to those diverse needs.
