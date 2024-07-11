Man arrested as police allegedly find huge hoard of drugs in home

A 24-year-old Lyneham man has faced court accused of having 77 kilograms of a chemical used to produce crystal meth or speed.
Police said they raided the residence with a warrant on Wednesday and found large quantities of drugs plus the ingredients for drugs.
When they were there, the owner returned and he was arrested.
He was charged with "four counts of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, trafficking in a trafficable quantity of cannabis and three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon".
Police listed what they found at the property as:
Earlier in the week, a separate operation was done together with NSW police's raptor squad which "targets groups and individuals who engage in serious and organised crime, in particular those who have a propensity for violence".
NSW police said of this earlier arrest: "Police have extradited a man from the ACT and seized a further vehicle - suspected of being the proceeds of serious crime - as part of a multi-agency investigation into the manufacturing and supply of illicit drugs.
"In March 2024, officers attached to state crime command's raptor squad and Lake Illawarra Police District - as well as the NSW crime commission, Australian Border Force and Queensland Police Service - commenced an investigation into the manufacturing and supply of MDMA across eastern Australia."
ACT Policing has been active in the wider investigation.
"We have been working with our NSW colleagues on this investigation since April this year and this week's results are a testament to that close working relationship," Detective acting Superintendent Stephen Ladd said.
"It is clear this group thought they could fly under the radar by basing some of their activities here in the ACT. This operation should be a wake-up call for anyone thinking they can conduct this type of criminal activity here - you are facing the combined resources of multiple law enforcement bodies."
"Anyone who has any information relating to the importation, manufacture or distribution of illicit drugs can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously."
