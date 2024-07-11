The genius new-wave Indian pop-up that is not to be missed

Canberra loves a pop-up - and trust us when we say this is one not to miss because Biji Dining is coming to town.
Described by the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival as one of the geniuses of new-wave Indian cuisine in Australia, Harry Mangat is bringing his nomadic Biji to the streets of Braddon with a kitchen takeover of Rizla from July 16 to 20.
Biji Dining has built a reputation for showcasing modern Indian dishes using local and Indigenous Australian ingredients.
Mangat will take the reins of Rizla's shoebox-sized kitchen to showcase his creative flair.
Meanwhile, Rizla's Andy Day will once again show the versatility of the wine bar's namesake - riesling - and why it's the perfect match for any cuisine.
Day is excited to join forces with Mangat after years of trying to set it up.
"Two years since our last collab with Harry, and about 18 months overdue," he says.
"The first one was such a great success and it's been more about fitting in with his business, super-successful schedule more than anything.
"Finally we can bring Harry to Canberra to show off his super creative and super delicious food, and Canberrans really get behind these once-offs."
Biji is what Mangat called his grandma, who was a natural talent in the kitchen and the inspiration behind every pop-up he does.
Biji Dining started in 2016 as a "little project" that allowed Mangat and his wife a chance to travel and meet, cook and collaborate with people across the country.
Mangat has previously done collabs with Australian restaurant luminaries such as O.My (The Age Good Food Guide Restaurant of the Year 2023) Ides (Melbourne), Tom Sarafian, Rosheen Kaul (previously Etta, Melbourne) and Ross Magnaye of Serai (Melbourne).
Bookings are essential and only available through Rizla's website - drinkrizla.com.au. Both a la carte and a set menu are available.
The sample menu is also available on Rizla's website, but dishes are likely to vary day-to-day.
