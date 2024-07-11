A small business guide to building a solid online presence

This is branded content.
Nowadays, having a solid online presence is no longer just a nice-to-have for business owners. It's a necessity. That's because 63 per cent of our shoppers today tend to research the company online first before buying their product or services. Similarly, 74 per cent of shoppers use social media before making a purchase decision. That's a massive chunk of your potential customer base you could be missing out on if you don't have a strong online game. (1)
With a robust online presence, it will be like having a huge, informative billboard permanently set up in the busiest part of town, except it's way more affordable and measurable. So, keep reading, as this article will share with you some steps and tips on crafting a strong online presence that'll turn your business into a customer-magnet.
Your professional website is the virtual storefront of your business, and it's often the first point of contact with potential customers.
Here's a fact you need to consider. As per Forbes, 88 per cent of online users are unlikely to return to a website after a negative experience. Any bad experience (e.g., slow loading pages, accessibility issues, mobile unresponsiveness) on your website could result in lost opportunities for repeat visits and online engagement. (2)
So, ensure your website design is user-friendly and provides a seamless, enjoyable experience for your customers, whether they're accessing it from a desktop, tablet, or mobile phone. Showcase your brand image and personality, display your products/services neatly, too, and make the navigations of your web design easy for visitors to find what they need.
Having a well-designed website is only the first step. If you really want to drive traffic and online visibility for your small business online, you need to get friendly with SEO. What's that, you ask? SEO is the art of optimising your website and online content to rank higher in search engine results.
Perhaps some of you might be thinking, "I'm just a small fish in a big pond, so how can I compete with the big businesses?" Here's the thing: SEO for small businesses is quite different from how SEO works for big brands.
For example, when it comes to keyword research, big enterprises focus on using specific keywords that direct to their product, such as "shopping for X-brand apparel, electronics, computers, etc." They do this to compete with the other huge brands and bring more leads to their site.
Meanwhile, for small local businesses, keyword research is more about targeting your local customers and being more geo-specific. For example, if you're a cake store based in Melbourne, you'll need to use keywords such as "chocolate cake in Melbourne" or "wedding cake in Melbourne" to put your small business on the online map. Ultimately, the goal here is to rank higher in your local search results so the customers in your area will find your business first.
Along with intensive keyword research, SEO is also about creating high-quality information for your target audience and ensuring your site is technically optimised.
Mastering social media marketing is a must if you want your small business to thrive online. According to Sprout Social, 68 per cent of consumers actively follow their favourite brands on social media platforms to stay updated about their current and upcoming services/products. This means, multiple platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn offer a direct line to your target market and allow you to connect with them and drive traffic to your website. (3)
Therefore, ensure you have a solid social media strategy in place. Identify the social media channels where your ideal customers are most active and focus your efforts there. Then, stay consistent in sharing engaging, valuable content that resonates with your larger audience.
It's also important that your social media strategy incorporates SEO best practices. According to Stephen Forde from Media Fortress SEO Agency, having a cohesive social media strategy that ties into your search marketing strategy won't only significantly amplify your online visibility, but also ensure your brand messaging is coherent across multiple platforms. Remember, social media profiles often show up in search results, so optimising your bio and about sections with keywords can give you an extra SEO boost.
Way back decades ago, when the internet wasn't a thing, people relied on TV/radio commercials or verbal recommendations from their family or friends when making a purchase decision. But in today's time, 95 per cent of new customers would read online reviews first before shopping, and 58 per cent are willing to pay more for products/services with excellent reviews. (4)
Ultimately, online customer reviews and testimonials hold a ton of weight, which you shouldn't ignore as a small business owner. So, actively encourage your satisfied customers to share their positive experiences online. Whether it's on popular review platforms like Google, Yelp, or industry-specific sites, those positive online reviews can work wonders for your online reputation.
Email marketing strategy remains an effective way to nurture relationships with your existing customers and attract new ones. To do this, build a targeted email list of engaged subscribers. You can offer incentives like discounts or exclusive content in exchange for their email addresses.
Once you've got a solid list, craft email campaigns that provide value and keep your subscribers engaged. Share industry insights, promote your latest releases, or offer exclusive deals. And don't forget to maximise the email marketing tools to track and analyse your campaign's performance so you can continually optimise and improve your strategies.
When done right, email marketing can be a powerful tool for nurturing relationships with existing customers and attracting new ones.
Building a strong online presence is an ongoing process. It takes time, effort, and a willingness to experiment and adapt. But the rewards are well worth it. By implementing the strategies outlined in this guide, you can establish a strong digital footprint for your small business and, hopefully, become a recognised name in your industry.
References:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.