The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Civic's rough sleepers are humans, too

By The Canberra Times
July 12 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra needs more people like Cre8ive agency boss James Willson. Why? He has shown a better and more compassionate understanding of the social challenge presented by Civic's rough sleepers than anybody in the ACT government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.