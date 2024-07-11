The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Power shift: Why the Brumbies had to hand over keys after years of struggle

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 12 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phil Thomson looked every part of a man who had been fighting for a year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.