The Canberra Times

PNG minister to fight domestic violence charge

By Duncan Murray
July 11 2024 - 4:47pm
PNG minister Jimmy Maladina faced Sydney's Waverley Local Court over assault accusations. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Papua New Guinea's petroleum minister will fight an accusation that he assaulted a woman during a domestic dispute in Sydney.

