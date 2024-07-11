Whitehead desperate to sign off in a final as veteran confirms Raiders exit

Elliott Whitehead is vowing to lead the Raiders back into NRL finals contention before he leaves Canberra at season's end to take up a UK Super League deal.
The veteran forward has confirmed he will leave the Raiders at the end of the season as he closes in on his 200th match for the club.
The Catalans Dragons - who have signed outgoing Raiders winger Nick Cotric - and Hull FC have been vying for Whitehead's signature, with the English international preparing to bring down the curtain on his NRL career.
The 34-year-old has played 198 games for the Raiders - including a 2019 grand final appearance - since joining the club ahead of the 2016 season.
The Raiders sit 12th on the competition ladder, with the Canberra captain desperate to sign off with a finals berth.
"First of all, I want to thank Ricky [Stuart] and club for the opportunity to come to the NRL back in 2016 and chase my dream," Whitehead said.
"I've been able to have a wonderful career with the Raiders and to finish my time with the club as captain is something I'm very proud of.
"I also want to thank all of the players that I've played alongside in my time with the club and I'm really looking forward to finishing my last year here with the current group and continue to work hard with them to get back into finals contention.
"The players, staff and club made me feel welcome since the moment I arrived and the with my family on the other side of the world the club has become my second family.
"I also want to thank the clubs' members and fans for their support. They've been behind me since I arrived and have always made me feel part of Canberra.
"I truly believe this club and playing group have a bright future ahead of them over the next few years and I look forward to watching them continue to grow and challenge for premierships. Hopefully I can come back and be a part of the club in some capacity in the future."
Raiders chief executive Don Furner lauded Whitehead's durability at the elite level - having carved out a reputation as Canberra's ironman soon after arriving in the capital - during a storied career.
"Elliott has been a wonderful ambassador on and off the field for our club and as he approaches 200 matches for the Raiders, it's important to note that he has also played over 350 matches in total which is a remarkable achievement," Furner said.
"He is our current club captain and has been a player that has always given everything for the jersey every time he's taken the field."
