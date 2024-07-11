The Canberra Times
Power struggle over new solar farm plans at Wallaroo

July 12 2024 - 12:00am
Residents near the NSW border at Wallaroo are angry about plans for a huge new solar farm in their backyard. Peter Brewer writes former Brumbies player Lachlan McCaffrey is leading the charge against the development. Residents argue the solar farm will destroy the tranquility, amenity and land values of their small acre properties. And it will be clearly visible from west Belconnen, too.

