Power struggle over new solar farm plans at Wallaroo

Residents near the NSW border at Wallaroo are angry about plans for a huge new solar farm in their backyard. Peter Brewer writes former Brumbies player Lachlan McCaffrey is leading the charge against the development. Residents argue the solar farm will destroy the tranquility, amenity and land values of their small acre properties. And it will be clearly visible from west Belconnen, too.
The ANU childcare saga continues with news the four daycare centres are so riddled with toxic materials they cannot be made suitable for ongoing use. Dana Daniel writes the university handed a heritage expert report to operators on Wednesday outlining the problems that plague the heritage-listed buildings.
The peak body for employment services organisations has hit back at government plans for a greater role for the APS in getting people into jobs. Connor Pearce reports that the JobSeeker overhaul could come at a huge cost.
It will be cloudy today with patches of morning frost and a top of 13 degrees.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
