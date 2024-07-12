Grandfather accused of stabbing wife to death enters plea

A man accused of stabbing his elderly wife to death has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Manfred Uhle, 86, has denied killing his wife of 60 years, Wanda Uhle, at their Gordon home in June.
The woman, aged 78, was found with nine incised wounds to her chest and other injuries on June 2.
Manfred Uhle's lawyer Ellie Wallis said there was an "emergent issue" about the alleged killers fitness to plead.
Uhle arrived at his granddaughters home with bloody feet on the night of his wife's death, according to police documents.
He allegedly told her he and Wanda had a fight and "nan was now sleeping".
Police said they found the woman dead, naked under a blanket in the fetal position.
They claim to have found a knife covered with a towel near the front door, and blood in the hallway, laundry and toilet.
Manfred Uhle is expected to return to court on September 6 at 9.30am for a pre-hearing mention.
