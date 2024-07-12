Raiders confirm highly-anticipated signing of England international

The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the signing of England international Matty Nicholson as well as locking in an NRLW fan favourite to stay in the capital on a multi-year deal.
Nicholson has been linked to Canberra for some time, but on Friday the signing news became official with the club announcing he will join the Green Machine next season on a three-year deal.
"The Raiders have had some wonderful success in having young English players come to Canberra and establish themselves as NRL stars," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
"We're looking forward to Matty joining us in 2025 and we wish him all the best for the remainder of the season with Warrington."
The signing announcement came after former NRL star Sam Burgess - Nicholson's current coach at Warrington Wolves - accidentally slipped up when asked by a Sky Sports reporter about his aims to retain the 20-year-old forward.
Coming off Nicholson's man-of-the-match performance in a 30-18 win over Leeds Rhinos, Burgess revealed the youngster was set to depart after this season.
"He's gone. Is that not news? He's going to Canberra next year," Burgess said.
"He's an ambitious young man and I'd love him to stay, but I'm not sure that's the case.
"Sorry for that scoop I just gave you there."
After debuting for Wigan in 2022, Nicholson has established himself as a starting back-rower for Warrington since last year, and went on to represent England on the international stage alongside British Raiders forward Morgan Smithies.
The Raiders paid a "substantial transfer fee" to get Nicholson to join a renowned list of English imports that have played for Canberra.
Up to five NRL clubs were reportedly interested in securing Nicholson's services.
Nicholson will add much-needed depth in the Raiders' forward rotation, with Hudson Young and departing English veteran Elliott Whitehead the current back-row starters.
Next season Whitehead is headed back to the Super League, leaving Nicholson to join Young, new recruits Zac Hosking and Simi Sasagi, and up-and-comer Jordan Martin as second-row options. Forward Ata Mariota has also played in the position this season.
Meanwhile, Madison Bartlett has re-signed with the Raiders for another two seasons.
NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick said it was "fantastic" news for the club to retain the outside-back.
"She goes quietly about her business and has some good leadership qualities and is someone that steadies the ship for us out the back," he said.
"I'm excited for Mads that she's decided to stay here in Canberra."
Bartlett, a former New Zealand international, was grateful to land a multi-year deal to stay in the capital.
"It's good, just the certainty of it. You spend so many years of going from year-to-year contracts, it's nice to be settled and plan for the next couple of years," Bartlett said.
"I obviously missed out on Kiwis last year but with the World Cup in 2026, I think being settled with a coach that knows what he needs to get out of me and how to get it out of me is probably one thing as well that is a real positive.
"We've also got some of the other girls that have extended so it's nice to have a core group that we know is going to be here going forward so we can just continue to build each season.
"Knowing what you are going to do, you can start to plan out your life as well a little bit. Obviously with the CBA and things like that it's nothing but beneficial for the players."
