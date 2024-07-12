The Canberra Times
$300m Defence vetting system drops full functionality, ANAO report finds

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated July 12 2024 - 10:52am, first published 10:36am
A troubled $300 million high security clearance system will not deliver what was initially promised, after public servants using the system in the trial phase were unable to access the system and were forced to use manual workarounds, leaving 43,500 applications delayed.

Connor Pearce

Federal Political Reporter at The Canberra Times

Federal Political Reporter working for The Canberra Times from the parliamentary press gallery. Something to get off your chest? Connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au

