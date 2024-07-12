Former defence employee charged with raping young relative

A 79-year-old former Defence employee has been accused of raping a then-teenage relative across a five-year period.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Friday in the ACT Magistrates Court with three counts of acts of indecency against a young person and one count of incest against a lineal descendent in the ACT.
Police said Queensland Police arrested the man in Brisbane on Wednesday, and extradited him to the ACT on Thursday.
He was accused of having sexual intercourse with the girl while she was aged 11 to 15 years.
The three counts of indecency relate to alleged incidents when the child was aged 11, 14 and 15.
The alleged sexual assaults took place between 1987 and 1993.
Family members had spoken to police and will appear as witnesses for the complainant, the court heard.
The man has not entered pleas.
The prosecution opposed the application for bail.
When considering bail, Magistrate Jane Campbell said the prosecution case was strong because the man allegedly made some admissions of offending in secret recordings made.
She also mentioned other allegations from 2016 in which the man was accused of being found with another young relative.
Defence lawyer Jeremy Banwell said the man, who is retired, has no criminal history.
"[There is] nothing before this court to suggest this man would not comply," he said.
The magistrate granted the man bail, with conditions including reporting to a Brisbane police station every day, to reside at his house every night and not be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16 without his partner present.
He was also placed under special family violence provisions relating to the alleged victim.
The conditions begin on July 14.
The man is expected to next appear on August 2.
In a statement, police said "there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences in the ACT and it is never too late to report.
"If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, you can report to police by attending a police station or calling ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. You can also submit an online report for historical sexual assault for incidents that occurred more than six months ago.
"The ACT Policing website has a dedicated section for victims of sexual assault, with information and a range of advice and details of support options."
