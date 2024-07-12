Caring Co research reveals Canberra's top aged care homes

This is branded content.
Based on the May 2024 My Aged Care Star Ratings and surveys of current residents, Caring Co has published an in-depth analysis of the highest rated aged care homes in Canberra.
Of the 24 aged care homes within 20km of Canberra that were analysed, 13 were identified as receiving a My Aged Care Star Rating of 4 stars or higher. In this editorial we'll look at the highest rated options.
First things first - what are the My Aged Care Star Ratings? When you're looking at aged care homes, you'll likely come across the star ratings frequently.
The Star ratings are a simplified measure to help gauge the quality of care delivered at an aged care home on a relative basis. The star ratings range from 1 to 5 and are comprised of 4 separate measures:
Now, where does Caring Co come in? Caring Co is a free platform that tracks Government star ratings as well as resident feedback and department of health reports. They combine this data with live bed availability tracking as well as pricing and service information to allow consumers to only view the homes that are relevant to their needs.
Now let's dive in and look at the highest scoring homes in Canberra.
Caring Co Rating: 9.2
RFBI Holt Masonic Village is a 53-bed aged care home in Holt, Canberra. Private single rooms with en suites and courtyard access are available. As well as a secure memory support unit to support residents with high care dementia needs.
There are multiple entertainment areas as well as landscaped gardens, and additional services like a mobile library, physio, podiatry, and regular bus trips. An onsite hairdressing salon and medical consultation room are also available to residents.
Caring Co Rating: 9.2
Carey Gardens supports residents with lower care needs and features open plan communal areas including dining and lounge spaces, kitchenettes, a sunroom, and library. Landscaped courtyards, a fishpond, and a barbeque area provide outdoor relaxation.
Rooms include built-in wardrobes and emergency monitoring systems, with adjoining rooms available for couples. Meals are prepared on-site by chefs and there is a hairdressing salon, a resident's bus, and chaplaincy services.
Caring Co Rating: 9.0
McKenzie Gardens is a residential care community in Page that is home to up to 137 residents. 24/7 on-site nursing care is provided in addition to assistance with daily activities. The facility specialises in dementia care within a secure environment, with staffing by registered nurses and care assistants dedicated to supporting residents' daily living needs.
Caring Co Rating: 8.9
Accommodating 79 residents, Sir Leslie Morshead Manor features a large dining area where all residents dine together. A community room with chairs for activities, and a Garden Sitting Room overlook the lawn and cenotaph.
Staff provide 24-hour support with personal care tasks, and residents receive three daily meals and participate in tailored programs, including weekly bus trips to a nearby shopping centre.
Caring Co Rating: 8.8
Warrigal Stirling is a modern aged care home offering sitting nooks, lounges, courtyards, gardens, and balconies. Amenities include a cafe, wellness centre, hair salon, private dining room, activities room, and library. The home offers activities such as arts and crafts, group games, exercise classes, and cognitive activities.
Caring Co Rating: 8.8
Ozanam provides premium aged care services with amenities such as courtyards, lounges, libraries, a chapel, a leisure room, a hair salon, and secure gardens.
Private suites feature garden, city, or hillside views. Rooms include private bathrooms, and lift access. Comprehensive 24/7 care, visiting healthcare professionals, physiotherapy, podiatry, and palliative care are available, along with varied activities and pastoral care.
Caring Co Rating: 8.2
Uniting Eabrai Weston is a specialist dementia care facility providing 24/7 tailored support. It offers comfortable indoor and outdoor areas, including lounges, breakout spaces, and gardens.
A holistic spiritual and pastoral care approach caters to diverse backgrounds, and residents can access free library services. The facility is located alongside Uniting Mirinjani Weston, allowing for an easy transition for those downsizing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.