What does the Brumbies' historic move mean for Canberra?

There was a funny feeling in the air at Brumbies headquarters this week.
Plenty of smiles, a bit of back slapping and even a few laughs. But you got the sense that most of it was done out of necessity rather than enjoyment. Reluctant acceptance rather than jumping for joy.
There's no doubt Rugby Australia's deal to save the ACT Brumbies had to happen. Without it, the club would have gone broke and the future would have been uncertain.
Still, there was something about it that didn't sit quite right with the Canberra rugby community. Clearly that feeling stems from the lack of trust between Brumbies - and capital in general - and Rugby Australia over the better part of a decade.
The perception has always been NSW and Queensland have been treated like favourite children, while the Brumbies (and rest) were left to pick up the scraps.
Will that change now that Rugby Australia owns the Brumbies? I don't know. Rugby Australia - an already cash-strapped organisation - won't be rolling out red carpets in Canberra. But they have shown their hand in that they want the Brumbies to stay alive, and they have given a guarantee the team will stay in Canberra until at least 2030 (the end of the Super Rugby agreement).
Less than 12 months ago Brumbies board members and Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh went hammer and tongs at each other at a Canberra restaurant, neither willing to budge and accusations flying across the table.
But on Tuesday Waugh spoke with respect to Brumbies history and with a genuine undertone when peppered with questions about the club's future and the impact on those who love it. Now we play the waiting game to see if the Brumbies 2.0 are better than the original - on and off the field.
It's been a relatively big week for sport, despite neither the Raiders or Brumbies having a game to prepare for. The Raiders have rattled of some signings and departures, as well as locking in their Las Vegas participation, while the Brumbies have completely overhauled their operations.
AFL Canberra will celebrate its centenary with a heritage round at Manuka Oval tomorrow, and the Kanga Cup is wrapping up this afternoon after 350 teams hit fields around the city this week.
And last week we asked you how the ACT government should order its $1.8 billion infrastructure priorities over the next few years: a stadium, convention centre, pavilion, pool and theatre in what order?
The results came in, and more than 60 per cent said they want the stadium first. It might be a dream, but it's one many Canberrans share.
Have a great weekend, Melanie Dinjaski will be driving our Canberra sport live blog tomorrow to keep you up to date.
- Chris Dutton
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.