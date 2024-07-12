Goodberry's is opening a third location

Good news northsiders! There's a new Goodberry's heading your way.
Signage for the Canberra favourite has been erected at a new Franklin location - on Clare Burton Crescent where fellow frozen custard store Ritzy used to be.
It is expected to be opened in the coming weeks, making it the third Goodberry's Canberra store, after Erindale and Belconnen.
Goodberry's is the capital's original frozen custard destination and has become somewhat of an icon over the years.
Goodberry's began its life in the United States back in 1988, and quickly became a hit, spawning many copycats.
But in the late 1990s, it found its way to Australia, with the first store opening in Erindale.
While there are other items on the menu, including nachos and hotdogs, it's the frozen custard or concretes that have people lining up during all times of the year.
