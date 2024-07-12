'It feels good': Canberra senator David Pocock and wife Emma are having a baby

Canberra independent senator David Pocock and his wife Emma are expecting a baby.
Ms Pocock, who is in her second trimester, debuted her bump at last week's Midwinter Ball in Parliament House.
The pair, who famously proclaimed in 2019 they would not have children due to the environmental impact, confirmed the pregnancy in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
"It feels good," Senator Pocock said.
"It's not a sign that things are great, the climate's fine," Ms Pocock told the publication's political reporter Angus Thompson, who spent a week with Senator Pocock following the former Wallabies rugby player's fitness regime for a feature.
"Heaps of our friends, lots of people in our generation are grappling with this question. I don't think there's a right or wrong answer. When we found ourselves in this situation, we kind of ended up deciding that we were pretty excited about it."
Senator Pocock joked: "We had unprotected sex."
In 2019, Ms Pocock told Daily Mail Australia that while the couple "would love to have kids, we have so many in our lives ... We have decided to put that energy towards building a better future."
"We're still not sure about having children ourselves. You worry about the world they'll inherit," she said.
"Statistics show one third of Millennials are wondering whether they should have kids. But when we talked about this to a journalist once before, we woke up to a headline saying, 'Pococks say children are ruining the planet'."
The next federal election is due by May, but speculation is growing that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese may call an early poll this year, leaving Canberra voters with the question: Will Senator Pocock's baby join him on the campaign trail?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.