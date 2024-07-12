The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/AFL

After 100 years of capital Aussie rules, is an AFL side within reach?

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
July 12 2024 - 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Canberra Aussie rules celebrates 100 years, capital footy fans continue to dream of having an AFL team of their own one day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.