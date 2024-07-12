After 100 years of capital Aussie rules, is an AFL side within reach?

As Canberra Aussie rules celebrates 100 years, capital footy fans continue to dream of having an AFL team of their own one day.
But it might not be such a crazy, out of reach goal after all, according to an AFL legend.
This weekend AFL Canberra will mark a century of its existence in Heritage Round, with clubs releasing special edition guernseys for the occasion.
All matches of the top divisions in the men's and women's competition will compete on the hallowed Manuka Oval turf, also celebrating its centenary this year.
It's a busy fortnight for ACT footy too, with a select group of male and female players to represent the capital in joint AFL Sydney/Canberra teams that will face Tasmania's best next Saturday in Launceston at UTAS Stadium.
That makes this coming weekend of first-grade games the final hit-out for players to put their best foot forward.
Watching closely will be former Swans star and AFL Sydney/Canberra men's coach Ryan O'Keefe, who will have to wait until VFL teams are announced next Thursday to finalise his squad to take on Tasmania.
"Rep footy has been missing for Canberra for a while now and I think everyone's been super excited it's been back this year," O'Keefe said.
"It's been a good build up with the under-22s early in the year, then the game between AFL Sydney and Canberra, which has culminated to this joint team that I'm really excited to go down with to Tassie."
O'Keefe has been impressed by the quality of players coming from the capital, helped by the GWS Giants' influence which came to the AFL stage after his old club, the Swans.
The Canberra men's representative side defeated Sydney 17.16 (118) - 13.7 (85) in May, as the ACT women went down by 13 points in their respective match.
Eastlake's Alex Smout was a standout in the men's fixture, with a stunning 46 disposals and a goal in a best-on-ground performance.
"There's plenty of talent coming through Canberra and I'm excited to get my hands on it," O'Keefe said.
"Well over half the AFL Sydney/Canberra team will be from Canberra.
"We had a session on Wednesday with the lads in Canberra and the players have really bought in, they're super pumped, and I'm excited to have a team with all that talent.
"Right across the state the talent has gotten stronger and the Canberra comp has been a high level which is great."
From what the Norm Smith Medallist has seen in Canberra, and as Tasmania are set to become the AFL's 19th licence holder, O'Keefe doesn't think it's out of the question for the ACT to be considered an AFL expansion option in the future.
"I don't see why not," he said.
"It's one for the powers above, and it'll come down to a political and financial move.
"The Tassie push has been going for a while.
"If any elite team can have a footprint it helps the game grow," O'Keefe added on the Giants' impact.
"Celebrating 100 years of Canberra's heritage this weekend is something to be super proud of, and the game is in a positive position there."
