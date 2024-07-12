The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Labor abandons plans to double ACT Senate seats

Eleanor Campbell
By Eleanor Campbell
Updated July 12 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor will abandon legislation to double the number of Senate seats for the ACT and Northern Territory after it failed to shore up bipartisan support.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleanor Campbell

Eleanor Campbell

Federal Political Reporter

Eleanor Campbell is a political reporter based in the Federal Press Gallery. You can reach her at eleanor.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.