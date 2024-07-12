Free shows getting crowds fired up this winter

Fire dancers, spinners and pros warmly welcomed crowds huddled in Garema Place in the peak of Canberra's winter.
The first week of the Winter in the City celebration entertained visitors in the city with an array of pyrotechnic tricks.
With three free shows every evening (at 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm), families with young children flocked to watch the 30-minute acts featuring local and interstate performers.
Phones were out of pockets on Thursday night for Lee Maddox aka Alias from Canberra's very own "blaze brigade" and a fiery duo from the Sunshine Coast, Flux Entertainment's Madison Young and Kris Thiesfield.
"We all found fire differently," Ms Maddox, a cabaret and drag performer, said. "I found circus community and I learned to spin fire."
Believe it or not, performers said playing with fire had made them experts in fire safety and flow arts. They also said it was humbling to be able to perform with such a "powerful element".
"You have to respect fire, if you want to play with it," Ms Young said. "It takes a lot of practice and training ... but performing in front of a crowd, specially here for children, they just appreciate it so much. There's no better feeling."
The pair effortlessly showed off their skills with fireworks and moves synchronised with a grand musical score. The crowd roared with delight as they spun their props and made pleasing patterns in the dark.
Host for the evening and experienced fire performer herself Wednesday Moon said the shows were a great platform for homegrown artists and audiences who appreciated their "dangerous" talents.
This year's winter festival during the school holidays also features an ice rink in Glebe Park until July 21.
The popular rink has moved from its old location in Civic Square and will be available at the same time as another event Wonder in the Park which will bring snow play night markets to the city.
Participating businesses encouraged visitors to spend for a chance to win a free round in the rink.
Shops in Braddon also appeared to have more foot traffic as temperatures dropped.
