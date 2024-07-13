'We can't get our kids back': How loss can build a better system

It has been an emotional journey that neither ever wanted nor expected to take, but Ann Finlay and Janine Haskins are determined to see it through.
Both mothers have lost loved ones and as a result of that loss, were exposed to an ACT coronial system which they described at times as adversarial, dispassionate, and difficult to navigate.
Ann Finlay's son Paul died in 2010 but no inquest was held until 2015, and then, because of repeated delays, its recommendations weren't handed down until 2016 and implemented three long years later.
Janine Haskin's daughter. Bronte Haskins, 23, died by suicide in February 2020 after what a coroner described as a series of "lost opportunities" to get the "deeply troubled" woman the help she desperately needed.
After their shared experiences, the two women have been fierce advocates for coronial reform in the ACT.
"We firmly believe there is an opportunity here for the ACT to be the gold standard; we could be that jurisdiction which the rest of the country holds up and says: 'that's the best way to do it, let's follow that example'," Ms Haskins said.
"We can't get our kids back but we want to make sure that after what we've been through, we can help make a better, kinder and more compassionate system for others."
Key to creating that improved process was the landing of a report on coronial reform by this week by an independent facilitator appointed in 2022 to examine the issues and make recommendations.
The first recommendation was to set up a full review to determine if "having the roles of Chief Magistrate and Chief Coroner held by one judicial officer is delivering the best outcomes for the ACT Magistrate's and Coroner's courts".
Ken Archer was appointed as the ACT's dedicated coroner in February 2022 but as the report found, "the dedicated coroner is still expected to undertake some magistrate work".
"It is also unclear if the role of dedicated coroner will continue, as currently, there is no legislative recognition of the role of dedicated coroner," the report said.
The second was to create an independent working group, comprising the dedicated coroner, police and the reform advocates advising the Attorney-General of the key priorities.
The third was to plug the gap in support, advocacy and assistance to all families involved in the coronial process. At present, Victim Support ACT is engaged "where a matter before the coroner involves a related criminal matter".
"That support should be extended to all families [involved in the coronial process] regardless," Ms Haskins said.
"There are too many grieving families cut loose by the system and left in limbo."
The facilitator's report also raised the thorny, resource-intensive issue of establishing a process in which coronial recommendations are tracked, and their implementation monitored.
Improved processes such as this would demand more dedicated government funding. However, the advocates believe the review would be the first important step to unlocking a better system.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.