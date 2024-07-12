The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Vomit, lost teeth and 5000 champions: Was this the most chaotic Kanga Cup?

ST
By Sebastian Tan
July 12 2024 - 6:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anguish, elation, lost teeth and happy birthdays defined a chaotic grand final day at the Kanga Cup as hundreds of families descended on Southwell Park, with all participants hoping to wear a champions medal around their neck.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ST

Sebastian Tan

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.