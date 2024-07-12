Agency 'back on track' with new chair and CEO after 'urination' incident

The federal pesticides regulator, which made headlines when an alleged urination incident after a staff Christmas party sparked an inquiry, is under new management.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt appointed Scott Hansen to the board of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, with Catherine Ainsworth to serve as chief executive.
"We knew there needed to be a change of gears within the organisation," Mr Watt said in a statement.
Former chair Carmel Hillyard and chief executive Lisa Croft resigned last year after the APVMA review, commissioned by Mr Murray, heard that an employee had urinated on colleagues after a staff Christmas party.
The reviewer, law firm Clayton UTZ, found complaints of misconduct were made by - and about - employees at all levels of the pesticides authority, with a formal complaint lodged "about once every four-to-six weeks for five years".
The report also found the authority, which approves products used in farming such as weed-killer glysophate, was "captured" by industry interests and taking decades to review chemicals.
A separate report by Ken Matthew AO this year recommended the agency, which then agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce moved to Armidale, in his rural NSW electorate, in 2016 be returned to Canberra, but this has not happened.
Mr Murray announced the appointments on Friday afternoon with a media release titled "AVPMA back on track with new appointments".
He said in a statement that the new appointments were a sign of positive reform with the APVMA.
"The APVMA needs to be strong, well-functioning and orderly so our farmers, consumers, and overseas customers can be assured that we have the world's best chemical regulator."
The appointments of Dr Ainsworth, for a four-year terms, and Mr Hansen, for five years, "are important steps towards APVMA moving to a stronger future," the minister said.
Dr Ainsworth has worked in corporate governance, risk management, regulatory matters, financial management, agriculture and public health.
She has experience in administration and board roles, including as the director of Racing Analytical Services, and the director and deputy chair of Harness Racing Victoria and the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria.
Mr Hansen was selected through a merit-based selection process.
"Mr Hansen is an experienced leader with more than three decades of experience in managing large and complex organisations in primary industries," the minister said.
"I'm looking forward to watching them continue to build a healthy culture of excellence within the APVMA."
