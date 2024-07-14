ACT government's Brumbies funding hinges on one demand for Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia will need to provide the ACT's political powerbrokers with a guarantee the Brumbies will play all home games in Canberra if they want to attract the same level of government funding.
The Brumbies are due to negotiate a new performance agreement with the ACT government but talks are on hold until Rugby Australia takes control of the Super Rugby Pacific club from August 1.
The ACT government will demand the Brumbies "have a strong ongoing presence in Canberra" if they are to pump money into the club, which will be taken over by Rugby Australia-owned Brumbies NewCo next month.
A Rugby Australia guarantee the Brumbies would stay in Canberra was the turning point in the club's decision to hand control to the national union, but concerns remain about the prospect of some games being moved elsewhere.
When asked if Brumbies home games could be moved to other venues, Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh suggested the governing body needs to keep an "open mind" to ensure the national union is "supporting rugby around the country".
The decision to axe the Melbourne Rebels has left a gap in one of Australia's biggest cities - where the Wallabies beat Wales in front of 21,932 on Saturday night - while there is a desire for rugby to strengthen pathways in western Sydney.
The uncertainty around the make-up of Super Rugby has delayed talks about a new performance agreement. The ACT government pumped $1.78 million per season into the Brumbies across 2022-23, before striking a new one-year agreement in February.
"There have been no discussions about the structure of future seasons and the number of home games at this point," an ACT government spokesperson said.
"It is not yet clear how the reduction in Australian teams in the Super Rugby competition will impact the 2025 regular season and finals format. Beyond season 2025, there is talk of a new international team joining the competition to restore the 12 team format.
"In order to receive ACT government sponsorship, the territory will continue to require the ACT Brumbies to have a strong ongoing presence in Canberra.
"We look forward to working with the Brumbies, Rugby Australia, media and broadcast partners and other Super Rugby sponsors to maximise Canberra's brand and tourism marketing in our key domestic and international markets."
Rugby Australia will need to ramp up its search for new Brumbies board members with the ownership change to take effect in little more than a fortnight.
The new Brumbies board set to include four RA-appointed directors, two ACT and Southern NSW Rugby Union directors and a players association representative, with a separate board for community rugby.
