Rival Canberra goalies to celebrate 'emotional', rare feat on the same day

Tigers FC goalkeeper Jakob Cole believes, not long ago, his ego was too big to even whisper "good luck" to his rival gloveman Sam Brown before a game.
Cole and Brown were long-standing foes, having known each other since they were teenagers.
And five years ago Cole got the better of Brown and Canberra Croatia in the Australia Cup qualifying stages, which only fuelled their rivalry.
But as the duo gets ready to celebrate their 150th game milestones at Deakin Stadium on the same Sunday afternoon this weekend, it's fair to say things have changed.
"It's going to be very emotional," Cole said.
"I know when I step on that field, I'll probably break down because to me it's a lot more than just another game.
"I know I'm coming towards the end of my time, and I know I'm going to get goosebumps.
"Back in 2019 after 120 minutes we went on to win on penalties ... I actually scored the winning penalty against him.
"We always acknowledge one another now because we respect each other. But, when the whistle goes, we always want to beat one another too."
Reflecting on his 149 games so far - which included a stint with Brown's team, Canberra Croatia - Cole was proud of his NPL career.
Whether it was the lows of losing 7-0 in an NPL grand final in Tasmania or the highs of making a double save that kept the Tigers alive in an Australia Cup tie in Canberra, Cole has experienced it all - except winning a grand final, which Brown has.
"The double save was probably my favourite moment as we got through to the second half of extra time with that," the 29-year-old explained.
"That's probably the one that I want to go back and tell my family about.
"One of my dullest moments, though, has got to be the Australia Cup semi-final when I was flying in for a save and kicked Gungahlin's Michael John in the face. I got a straight red.
"I've never won a grand final and I've been in probably six finals, whilst Brown has won a couple."
The Tigers are currently fourth on the NPL ladder, but have shown flashes of form that prove they can be title contenders.
Cole is hoping a win against Canberra Croatia on Sunday will give the Tigers momentum toward the end of the season, and while he wants to beat Brown, these days he's far more motivated to play his best football for his family.
"Growing up, it was my brother and my dad that inspired me most," he said.
"My family, they've just supported me so much.
"Now I have my beautiful girls and my wife support me and allow me to train. I'm definitely still a family man."
Sunday: Canberra Croatia v Tigers FC at Deakin Stadium, 3pm
