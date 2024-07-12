The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick Summary

When the pub test clashes with fully investigating corruption allegations

July 13 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor has abandoned its plans to double the number of Senate seats in the ACT after it did not get bipartisan support for the move. Eleanor Campbell reports that the party had previously committed to increasing the number of senators after a powerful joining committee backed a significant expansion of Parliament to address population changes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.