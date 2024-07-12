When the pub test clashes with fully investigating corruption allegations

Labor has abandoned its plans to double the number of Senate seats in the ACT after it did not get bipartisan support for the move. Eleanor Campbell reports that the party had previously committed to increasing the number of senators after a powerful joining committee backed a significant expansion of Parliament to address population changes.
It took two years for the ACT Integrity Commission to return findings of corruption in the awarding of $8.5 million of contracts to a "complexity and systems thinker". Now Jasper Lindell asks what more there is to gain from continuing the investigation.
We all know truffles are a pretty tasty treat but border collie Largo is better at hunting them down than most. Amy Martin writes that the dog, that allegedly understands French, is being trained by the former owners of Le Tres Bon.
Your Saturday morning will begin with patches of frost and some early fog, before a mostly sunny afternoon with a top expected of 14 degrees.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.