What does Taylor Swift think about President Joe Biden?

The US Congressional Democrats are reported to be deeply divided over President Joe Biden's run for re-election.
George Clooney has just had his say, so surely at this time, to resolve this matter, we desperately need to know what Taylor Swift is thinking.
"Go President Joe, or President Joe must go?" It is the question of the hour.
For our own local desperate Republican friends, note that Joe Biden is younger than Queen Elizabeth was, but older than King Charles is.
A lot of knowledge on how things work in the real world is inside employees heads.
AI working knowledge is incomplete because it can't acquire all the knowledge/experience inside of people's heads as its not written down.
This valuable work related experience cannot be bought at the supermarket.
This begs the question: "Do people enjoy not sharing their knowledge or experience with a self important, self-described all knowing blob?"
I do. I am now waiting for the meme that explains my knowledge is not available at the supermarket.
Joe Biden is giving other geriatrics a bad name. Bye-bye Joe, it's time to go, go.
G T W Agnew (Letters, July 2) says if "the Australian Parliament and the Australian government exist in the interest of Australia alone ... they are not to be held hostage to further the interests of any foreigners".
I have just one question.
Why did we send troops to Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan?
Selective outrage does nobody credit and often exposes many ugly underlying prejudices.
New UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer is off to a very good start by abandoning the Conservatives' plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Rwanda was the scene of the infamous "Tutsi genocide", in which up to 800,000 members of the Tutsi minority ethnic group seeking refuge were butchered with machetes or shot by Hutu militias.
The country remains ethnically restive to this day, with Tutsis the main victims.
It is probably one of the least desirable countries in the world for foreign refugees.
I was sickened to read the light sentence and remarks attributed to Special Magistrate Sean Richter who recently dealt with the case of the 20-year old convicted murderer and violent offender, whose name we are not allowed to know.
If the magistrate truly wished this criminal "good luck", this is shockingly inappropriate and offensive to his victims and their families, who had no luck whatsoever
Peter Baskett remarks on "gaslighting" becoming common terminology (Letters, July 12).
But dare I point out that I rather fear the point has been worn off the word?
It's meaning has been blunted from attempting to make someone think they are insane (see the movie or play) to simply disagreeing with someone.
Stephen Saunders hits the nail on the head ("Identity politics and capital on a collision course in Australia" Letters, July 12).
Where is the overriding duty to all citizens that elected, political leaders are meant to uphold? Stephen reveals how voting along racial and religious affiliations in Australian politics now increasingly overrides good government policy formation, thus failing to drive improved quality of life outcomes for citizens.
