'We can't get our kids back': How loss can build a better system

The ANU has failed to hit its financial targets and it has put in new controls to tighten spending as a result. Steve Evans reports that a tighter grip on recruitment has led to vacancies being unfulfilled, and the union has written to the ANU citing "high levels of workplace stress and anxiety" due to increased feelings of insecurity.
Mothers Ann Finlay and Janine Haskins have been on a journey they never expected or wanted and dealing with the ACT coronial system made it that much harder. Peter Brewer writes that they found the system at times as adversarial, dispassionate and difficult to navigate following the deaths of their children.
Homeschooling continues to grow in popularity with the latest ACT school census showing a 6.5 per cent increase in the number of students being taught outside traditional schools. Alex Cameron writes that experts say it is easier to register in the ACT for home schooling than in other jurisdictions.
Today will be chilly in the morning with patches of frost around and it's only expected to reach a top of 11 degrees, so rug up.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.