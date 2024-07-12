The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

King Charles tipped to visit Canberra

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 13 2024 - 11:53am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Preparations are underway for a likely sovereign visit to the capital after more than a decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a producer at The Canberra Times. She was previously a reporter at the Newcastle Herald, where she covered breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.