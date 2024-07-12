King Charles tipped to visit Canberra

Preparations are underway for a likely sovereign visit to the capital after more than a decade.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are pushing ahead with a royal tour down later this year.
The couple are expected to visit Canberra, along with Sydney's newly-refurbished NSW Government House and the Opera House.
The pair, who have been monarchs since 2022, are expected to be welcomed at an official event in the nation's capital, according to The Daily Telegraph.
It is not yet known where the event will be held, though it may be at Parliament House. Premiers are likely to be invited.
If the Canberra leg is confirmed, it would be King Charles' first visit to the national capital in nine years and the first by the sovereign in 13 years.
One of the King's royal aides was in Australia recently to map out the tour, according the The Daily Telegraph.
The tour has been scaled back since the King's announcement of a cancer diagnosis in March. He is not expected to take part in all-day events while in Australia.
An official announcement about the royal tour is expected in the next week.
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said in March a royal visit would be warmly welcomed in Australia.
"And I think that there is an affection for King Charles. I know that King Charles has a deep affection for Australia," he said.
The visit would be one of several "high office holder visits to Canberra in 2024", according to ACT Policing.
Australia's new governor-general, Sam Mostyn, travelled to the UK earlier this year for an official meeting with the King.
The Canberra Times has contacted Government House for comment.
More to come.
