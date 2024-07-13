Will Aussie fans dump fierce sporting rivalry with England for Euro final?

Australian sports fans love to see their national teams beat New Zealand and the USA if it means we earn a long-awaited Bledisloe Cup or Olympic gold in basketball.
However, nothing unites the country more than when Australia hand England defeat in sport, whether it be in the Ashes or the Netball World Cup.
On Monday morning, England will take on Spain in Berlin in the final of the UEFA European Championship, and with that, there is a decision sports-loving Australians will have to make - with no skin in the game, who should they support?
After defeating the Netherlands, England have the opportunity to win a major trophy that has eluded them for 58 years.
England are also desperate for redemption following their loss to Italy in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in the tournament's last final in 2020.
Ahead of the highly-anticipated final The Canberra Times spoke to some passionate soccer fans at the Kanga Cup and asked them if they would give up Australia's rivalry to support England, or whether they would rather barrack for the Spanish.
Many families were divided, such as the Marions. Hugo Marion, 10, has been waking up at 5am to watch some of the matches and didn't hold back in sharing his feelings about England.
"I am continuing my hatred for England because Spain is playing more like a desperate side and look more dangerous. So I'm going for Spain," he said.
Hugo's dad Darren - who was wearing a Tottenham Hotspur beanie - disagreed with his son's sentiment, though.
"I'm the opposite. I'm going for England because they've done just enough to get there," he said.
"As an Aussie it does grate me a bit, but I'd like to see England win. Although their fans can be very passionate and a little over the top, I hope they can bring it home."
There was a trend that emerged among others who had been watching the tournament, with England deemed to have an inferior playing style to that of Spain, and therefore were less deserving of victory in the final.
"Just on form and the style of play, I believe Spain are more gifted. Their 16-year-old star Lamine Yamal just makes them much better," David Madzinga said.
"For England there's a lot of talk about Harry Kane this, and Harry Kane that ... the press does them a lot of disservice, but regardless, I'm going to go for Spain."
"They've been more enjoyable to watch compared to England," added David's 15-year-old son Dante. "We don't think they deserve it."
However there were a few fans willing to give up the England-versus-Australia rivalry, such as Carlos Romero who was proudly wearing a Chilean national team jersey at the Kanga Cup.
"I will go for England because somewhere in my heart, I love them," he said.
"We have English people in Australia, and I play football with a lot of them too, so I'm going for England this time."
The Sephoras backed England because of the familiar Premier League names and other top soccer stars in their team.
"I'm going for England because I love Cole Palmer and Chelsea," dad Joey Sephora said.
"They have a lot of players that I like such as Harry Kane, or Cole Palmer, but not Jude Bellingham," added Joey's son, Billy Sephora.
Meanwhile family ties led Baxter Woodley to root for England.
"I don't really like the Spanish. England's closer, and part of my family's from there so that's why I'm going for them," he said.
Monday: Spain v England in Berlin, 5am
