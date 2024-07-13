The Canberra Times
After alleged racial profiling, ACT police reach out to African community

By Peter Brewer
July 13 2024 - 5:57pm
ACT Police have confirmed an internal investigation was underway and have reached out to the local African-Australian community to repair the damage caused by a recent Canberra incident in which the victim believed he was racially profiled and lodged a complaint.

Peter Brewer

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

