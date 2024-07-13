FBI has identified suspected shooter behind Trump 'assassination attempt'

The FBI has identified a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man as the suspected shooter behind an apparent attempt to assassinate Donald Trump.
His name has not yet been released.
The US Secret Service has confirmed that the person who fired multiple shots at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania was killed at the event.
Meanwhile a defiant Mr Trump is "looking forward" to appearing at the Republican national convention, despite the shooting attack.
A statement from the Trump campaign said the former president was doing well after the incident and 'looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States."
Mr Trump says a bullet hit his ear during a campaign rally shooting that also killed one crowd member and critically injured two others, and which the FBI has described as an assassination attempt.
The former president, who was rushed from the scene, has posted about the incident on his social media site.
"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," he posted.
Bloomberg has reported that Mr Trump has been released from the hospital.
The FBI has labelled it as an assassination attempt.
Officials said it was too early to say whether the shooter had acted alone, but "at this time, we have no reason to believe there is any other existing threat out there."
Law enforcement officials say the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president.
The Washington Post is citing Butler's country district attorney as saying the shooter is also dead, as is a rally attendee.
The Secret Service said it had killed the "suspected shooter [who] fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally."
The shooter's identity and motive were not immediately clear. The FBI has said it is close to being able to identify the photo, but was not revealing his name at this stage.
The New York Times reports that law enforcement officials recovered an AR-15-type semiautomatic rifle from a dead white man who they believe was the gunman.
Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, US President Joe Biden said he was relieved that Mr Trump is reportedly "doing well." He said he had been unable to reach him before his remarks and pledged to update the public later.
"We cannot allow this to be happening," Mr Biden said. "The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of."
He was asked if it was an assassination attempt, and said, "I have an opinion, but I don't have any facts."
The attack was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It came in a deeply polarised political atmosphere, just four months from the presidential elections and days before Mr Trump is to be officially named the Republican nominee at his party's convention - which his campaign said would proceed as planned.
The shots appeared to come from outside the area secured by the Secret Service, NBC reported, citing three US law enforcement officials.
A popping sound was heard as Mr Trump was talking, and the former president put his right hand up to his right ear, as people in the stands behind him appeared to be shocked.
As the first pop rang out, Trump said, "Oh," and grabbed his ear as two more pops could be heard and he crouched down. More shots are heard then.
Someone could be heard saying near the microphone at Trump's lectern, "Get down, get down, get down, get down!" as agents tackled the former president. They piled atop him to shield him with their bodies, as is their training protocol, as other agents took up positions on stage to search for the threat.
Screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people.
Trump got to his feet moments later and could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his face. There appeared to be blood on his face.
Mr Trump repeatedly raised his fist to the crowd and shouted as he was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service.
The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.
Two officials spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. They said the shooter was not an attendee at the rally and was killed by US Secret Service agents.
The officials said the shooter was engaged by members of the US Secret Service counter-assault team and killed. The heavily armed tactical team travels everywhere with the president and major party nominees and is meant to confront any active threats while other agents focus on safeguarding and evacuating the person at the centre of protection.
Ron Moose, a Trump supporter who was in the crowd, described the chaos: "I heard about four shots and I saw the crowd go down and then Trump ducked also real quick. Then the Secret Service all jumped and protected him as soon as they could. We are talking within a second they were all protecting him."
Moose said he then saw a man running and being chased by officers in military uniforms. He said he heard additional shots, but was unsure who fired them. He noted that by then snipers had set up on the roof of a warehouse behind the stage.
The BBC interviewed a man who described himself as an eyewitness, saying he saw a man armed with a rifle crawling up a roof near the event. The person told the BBC he and the people he was with started pointing at the man, trying to alert security.
It was not clear how or what injuries he may have sustained, but in a statement his spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president "is fine."
"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," he said.
The US Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi also issued a statement saying Mr Trump was safe and the incident was being investigated.
"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," Mr Guglielmi said in a statement.
The Washington Post reports that Mr "Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition."
CNN is reporting that pool reporters at the rally said they had heard "a series of loud explosions or loud bangs".
"The Secret Service went and immediately covered President Trump," according to the pool report. "Pool heard residual bangs afterward."
"Agents grabbed Trump, who was seen waving his fists in the air," the pool report added.
CNN's Alayna Treene, who was also reporting from the rally, told that network, "We heard a bunch of ... loud cracking noises. At first I thought: Is that fireworks? All of a sudden everyone started screaming."
Armed law enforcement officers were also seen on a roof near the stage where Mr Trump was standing.
The venue was abandoned with chairs knocked over and yellow police tape around the stage.
A helicopter flew above and law enforcement walked through the area, according to the video feed.
The US Republican leader in the Senate Senator Mitch McConnell issued statement.
"Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese issued a brief statement.
"The incident at former President Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting," he said.
"There is no place for violence in the democratic process.
"I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe."
Former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison labelled it an assasination attempt.
Cabinet minister Tony Burke reiterated the Prime Minister's call for no violence as he also expressed his relief at Mr Trump being safe.
"It's a reminder, no matter how extra information comes through, as to how important it is that violence plays no part in any democracy," he told ABC's Insiders on Sunday.
"It's a really important reminder in the United States and in all democracies around the world."
READ MORE: Reactions to shooting at Trump rally
Mr Trump and Mr Biden are locked in a close election rematch, with most opinion polls including those by Reuters/Ipsos showing the two evenly matched.
The Biden campaign said it was pausing all messaging to supporters and working to pull down all of its television ads as quickly as possible, the campaign said.
Mr Trump is due to receive the Republican nomination formally at the Republican National Convention that kicks off in Milwaukee on Monday.
Mr Trump, who served as president from 2017-2021, easily bested his rivals for the Republican nomination early in the campaign and has largely unified around him the party that had briefly wavered in support after his supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
The businessman and former reality television star entered the year facing a raft of legal worries, including four separate criminal prosecutions.
He was found guilty in late May of trying to cover up hush money payments to a porn star, but the other three prosecutions he faces - including two for his attempts to overturn his defeat - have been ground to a halt by various factors including a Supreme Court decision early this month that found him to be partly immune to prosecution.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.