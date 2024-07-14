The Canberra Times
Buyers take their time in Canberra's chilly auction market

By Olwyn Conrau
Updated July 14 2024 - 10:47am, first published 10:45am
The stylish townhouse at 1 Oldham Court, Swinger Hill sold for $865,000
It was a day of mixed results on Saturday as buyers snapped up more affordable properties, while those priced over $1 million drew strong conditional interest. Agents are optimistic about potential sales in the coming days.

