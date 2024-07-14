Buyers take their time in Canberra's chilly auction market

It was a day of mixed results on Saturday as buyers snapped up more affordable properties, while those priced over $1 million drew strong conditional interest. Agents are optimistic about potential sales in the coming days.
Luton Properties - Weston Creek and Molonglo Valley's Tim and Justine Burke sold the stylish light-filled townhouse at 1 Oldham Court, Swinger Hill, for $865,000.
Tim Burke said the property attracted three registered bidders on the day and an opening bid of $750,000 before it sold under the hammer.
The architecturally innovative townhouse comprises three bedrooms and two bathrooms, four private courtyards, and views of Black Mountain Tower.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the distinctive four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 44 William Street, Watson, was passed in and is now for sale with a guide of $1.25 million to $1.3 million.
Bastion Property Group's Theo Koutsikamanis said two conditional buyers were interested in the property, which shows promising signs for a successful sale.
The property offers 134 square metres of internal living space on a generous 838-square-metre block and is ideally positioned in a quiet street near Mount Majura and walking trails.
In Nicholls, the impressive state-of-the-art, five-bedroom house at 12 Kleinig Street was passed in and is now for sale with an asking price in excess of $1.895 million.
Agent Tim McInnes of Timothy Road said there was strong interest in the property but there were no unconditional buyers.
The well-presented three-bedroom townhouse at 35/131 Britten-Jones Drive in Holt was also passed on Saturday through Cream Residential and is now for sale seeking offers above $719,000.
Weekday auctions recorded more solid results. On Thursday, Ray White Canberra's Jake Battenally sold the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 56 Mileham Street, Macgregor, under the hammer for $922,500, while Treston Bamber sold the immaculate double-storey townhouse at 41 Tycho Street, Moncrieff, for $672,000.
Ray White Canberra's Sebastian Gutierrez sold the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 6 Linger Place, Melba, for $1.045 million, while the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 24 Bemboka Crescent, Kaleen, was passed in and is for sale for $799,000-plus.
Clearance rates rose to 68 per cent last weekend after falling to 50 per cent the week before. Blackshaw Manuka achieved the top price last weekend for the ultra-modern four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence at 53 Earle Street, Lyneham, selling for $2.75 million.
