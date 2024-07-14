'We're normally better': Matildas rocked by mounting injuries, fatigued attack

Less than two weeks before the Matildas' opening match kicks off at the Paris Olympics, a mounting injury toll in the squad threatens to derail their gold medal ambitions.
The Matildas were easily outplayed in a 2-1 defeat to Canada in a pre-Olympics friendly in Spain, but of more concern than the loss was the players that didn't line up, even if coach Tony Gustavsson defiantly declared the warm-up "perfect".
Matildas captain Steph Catley and fellow defender Kaitlyn Torpey were both ruled out from playing with lower leg injuries, then back-up goalkeeper Teagan Micah (ankle) and midfielder Tameka Yallop (leg) were also excluded from selection.
But a surprise late omission was Arsenal star Caitlin Foord, who was seen icing her upper leg on the sidelines, suffering quad tightness. Yallop and Foord both copped their injury setbacks training in camp.
Gustavsson later said he was "playing it safe" with Foord and wasn't too worried about the situation, blaming an intense training camp for the injuries and sluggish performance against the reigning Olympic champions, Canada.
"As a preparation game, it was a perfect game," Gustavsson said post-game on the pitch.
"We got to do a lot of things to prepare for the Olympics ... we got a lot of answers."
"We wanted to try to play a game with fatigue," he added.
"We've trained very hard this week to practice playing a game in heat and fatigue to replicate the end of the game in a playoff or in extra time.
"We're a team that is known for being very aggressive, high octane energy team. When you fatigue it's hard to play that way.
"We wanted to train ourselves mentally, physically and tactically to play with fatigue. That was one thing we got. Another one was a lot of player answers. We wanted to test a lot of things."
The coach was concerned about the Matildas' disjointed attacking play, and said that will be a focus to improve on - as well as set plays - before the Paris Games.
"I don't think we created enough. We normally create a lot of chances when we play," Gustavsson said in his press conference.
"We had some really good build-up sequences but the action of breaking the last line, we're normally better at that. I want to create more. I want to attack."
Canberra United striker Michelle Heyman was one of six substitutions made in the second half, however the Matildas' attack was far from effective in the match.
With Foord out, Sharn Freier started for the first time with the Matildas and opened the scoring by linking up with Mary Fowler in the 23rd minute. From there, it was all one-way traffic for Canada as the Matildas looked shaky in defence.
A fumble by goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold allowed Canada's Nichelle Prince to equalise before half-time and Evelyn Viens scored the winner in the 85th minute.
As the countdown to Paris is on, there is growing speculation Matildas skipper Catley may not be fit for Australia's Olympics opener.
At the Games, the Matildas have four alternate travelling reserve players that can temporarily step up in case of injury, illness or mental health reasons, with the replaced player able to return once healthy.
The Matildas will spend one more week in Marbella before they travel to Marseille in readiness for their first Olympics match on July 26 at 3am (AEST) against Germany.
Germany v Australia at Stade de Marseille, 26 July, 3am AEST
Australia v Zambia at Stade de Nice, 29 July, 3am AEST
Australia v USA at Stade de Marseille, 1 August, 3am AEST
MATILDAS OLYMPICS SQUAD: Steph Catley (captain), Emily van Egmond (vice-captain), Ellie Carpenter (vice-captain), Mackenzie Arnold (GK), Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Michelle Heyman, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Teagan Micah (GK), Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Kaitlyn Torpey, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop. Travelling Reserves: Sharn Freier, Charlotte Grant, Courtney Nevin, Lydia Williams (GK).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.