The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Donald Trump's attempted assassination hits democracy's fragile core

By The Canberra Times
July 15 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The image of former United States president Donald Trump with a bloodied ear and his fist raised defiantly in the air after what is being investigated as an attempted shooting assassination will become one of the defining photographs of the present political moment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.