Search underway after teen boy dies in early morning South Coast crash

A teenage boy has died as a result of an early morning single-vehicle crash on the South Coast, near Ulladulla.
Police say they arrived at the intersection of Woodstock Road and Kyeema Drive at Woodstock about 6.45am on Sunday following reports of a crash, and found a vehicle had struck a power pole.
Paramedics treated the teen driver at the scene, however he was unable to be revived.
Early inquiries revealed the vehicle was reportedly stolen from a Sussex Inlet address, with four teenage boys driving off in it shortly after midnight on Sunday.
A passenger was also treated before being airlifted to Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a critical condition.
Police are appealing for the public's help after being told two passengers fled the scene before their arrival, with a search now underway for the missing boys.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has began. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
