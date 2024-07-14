The Canberra Times
A bloodied, defiant Trump could become the defining image of the US election

By Emma Shortis
Updated July 14 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 2:22pm
The shots fired at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday are being investigated as an assassination attempt of the former president and current Republican presidential nominee.

