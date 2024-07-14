Free native plants, long-term environment funding in Greens' pitch

Volunteer environment groups would be assured long-term funding under a $16.5 million Greens election pitch that also includes establishing a central hub and an expanded free native plant program.
The party said the government would need to spend $22 million or more a year to replace the more than 300,000 volunteer hours contributed to sustainability projects by over 100 groups working in the territory.
Deputy Greens leader Rebecca Vassarotti said community environmental volunteers were the lifeblood of environment protection and restoration efforts.
"As our native habitats are torn up by climate change and construction on the edges of the city, the precious wildlife that rely on these habitats are being pushed towards extinction. But as a community we can turn that around," Ms Vassarotti, who has been Environment Minister since 2020, said.
"Now more than ever, we need to give certainty to our environmental volunteers and recognise the crucial role they play in battling the environmental impacts of the climate crisis."
Ms Vassarotti said the Greens wanted to stop environment volunteer groups from having to operate hand to mouth.
The Greens said the groups that would benefit from long-term funding included Landcare ACT, catchment management groups, ACT Wildlife, Wombat Rescue, Waterwatch and Frogwatch.
"In addition to the work they do to protect, restore and enhance our natural environment, they are also connected to a large group of avid and knowledgeable citizen scientists," the party said.
The Greens proposal includes expanding the current government environmental grants program in an effort to fund more long-term conservation projects.
"The ACT Greens will establish a sustainability hub for local environmental champions, educators, artists and enterprises that facilitate community sustainability and circular economy practices. This will provide a home for many community organisations to deliver their important work," the party's policy statement said.
The Greens also want to establish a new $2 million native plant nursery on Canberra's north side to expand the provision of free plants.
"Creating a new native nursery is also an opportunity to partner with First Nations enterprises, and to support social enterprises that provide training and employment opportunities for people with disability or others experiencing barriers to employment," the party said.
The nursery would support a "Gardens for Wildlife" program, which would offer 10 free native plants to Canberrans establishing new gardens each year and five plants annually to established gardens.
"To support local neighbourhoods to champion their local areas, we will create 'Adopt a Patch' program for communities to adopt their local laneway, verges or similar public spaces to spruce them up as native habitat, with access to small scale grants and free native plants without needing to form an ongoing Urban Park Group," the party said.
Adele Sinclair, the Greens' candidate for Ginninderra, said her experience as an environmental volunteer had shown her the impact they could have in the community.
"Whether it's at a small level in your back garden or on a bigger level in a local reserve, community-led conservation is integral to maintaining a healthy environment and providing habitat for native wildlife," Ms Sinclair said.
