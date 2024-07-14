The Canberra Times
Analysis

The bullet that could have started a civil war

By Mark Kenny
July 14 2024 - 8:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The assassination attempt on Republican nominee Donald Trump has further raised the stakes in a bitter presidential fight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.