Defiance on the world stage

Some weekends in the newsroom are busier than others. Covering news that former US president Donald Trump had been shot in the ear at a rally, yesterday morning Australian time, certainly made for a very busy Sunday.
As you'll read in our editorial today, the image of Mr Trump with a bloodied ear and fist raised defiantly in the air will become one of the defining images of the political moment. The FBI has identified the suspected shooter behind what's being investigated as an assassination attempt. In the wake of the incident, many are asking what the fallout of this senseless violence means for the US election and democracy in the country more broadly. Our political analyst Mark Kenny explores how American democracy has taken a hit from the bullet that could have started a civil war.
Turning an eye to the public service, Bageshri Savyasachi brings good news as she reports on the "sweet spot" neurodivergent employees have found within the APS. As always on a Monday, you can start your morning with Public Eye - this week Dana Daniel fills you in on flyers promoting a cigar club that were ordered to be removed from noticeboards within Parliament House.
Today's expected to be cloudy, with patches of morning frost on the way to 9 degrees. There's a high chance of showers, most likely in the evening.
Meredith Clisby, acting editor
