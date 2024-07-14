Defiance on the world stage

As you'll read in our editorial today, the image of Mr Trump with a bloodied ear and fist raised defiantly in the air will become one of the defining images of the political moment. The FBI has identified the suspected shooter behind what's being investigated as an assassination attempt. In the wake of the incident, many are asking what the fallout of this senseless violence means for the US election and democracy in the country more broadly. Our political analyst Mark Kenny explores how American democracy has taken a hit from the bullet that could have started a civil war.