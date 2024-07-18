Where light and darkness merge

Canberra artist Hannah Quinlivan's practice is multi-disciplinary and includes installation, painting and sculpture. Resonance is an immersive exhibition that uses the threads of her drawings to examine the convergence of a sense of time and place with material and sensory elements. The artist invites her audience into a dialogue on mediation and individual experience. It's on at Grainger Gallery from July 18 to August 4. Also on is Molly Desmond's Fragments of Excess. Her experimental ceramics practice is driven by process and material investigations with an emphasis on surface and speculative sculptural forms. See: graingergallery.com.au.
Crepusculum, or twilight, refers to an in between, a space where light and dark merge into a golden hour. This exhibition by Sydney artist Anton Pulvirenti primarily explores familial trauma related to the artist's paternal grandfather's internment during World War II. The work combines archival and family photographs with hybrid animal and human forms to investigate the dehumanisation of specific groups. It's on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka from July 18 to 28. See: ccas.com.au.
This retrospective exhibition, curated by Jacqueline Schultze, will feature highlights from Nancy Tingey's 60-year career as a practising artist living in the north of England and Australia. They include works on paper, stained glass studies, patchwork, collaborations with a poet, and fibre work relating to the foundation of the Networks Australia group in 2008. It's on at the Woolshed Gallery until August 11. See: strathnairn.com.au.
Echo Theatre presents Joanna Murray-Smith's play about a journey from crisis to hilarity, via the thoughts of a group of women all linked by more than just their proximity to the edge. There are times when you have to remain cool and calm on the outside. The inside, meanwhile, is a flailing monologue of personal pep talks, perish-the-thoughts and perpetual panic. It's on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre until July 27. See: theq.net.au.
A plane crashes on a desert island. A group of schoolboys are the only survivors. The darkness inside them shows how thin the layer of civilisation can be. William Golding's classic novel looks at humanity's capacity for self-destruction. It's been adapted by Nigel Williams. The production is on at Canberra REP Theatre from July 25 to August 10. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Mimi Kwa will be in conversation with fellow author Qin Qin after a screening of the 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, based on Kevin Kwan's novel. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, Sunday July 21 at 1pm. See: nfsa.gov.au/events.
