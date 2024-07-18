The Canberra Times
Where light and darkness merge

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
July 18 2024 - 12:00pm
Hannah Quinlivan, I want you to remember no 1. Picture supplied
Resonance

Canberra artist Hannah Quinlivan's practice is multi-disciplinary and includes installation, painting and sculpture. Resonance is an immersive exhibition that uses the threads of her drawings to examine the convergence of a sense of time and place with material and sensory elements. The artist invites her audience into a dialogue on mediation and individual experience. It's on at Grainger Gallery from July 18 to August 4. Also on is Molly Desmond's Fragments of Excess. Her experimental ceramics practice is driven by process and material investigations with an emphasis on surface and speculative sculptural forms. See: graingergallery.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

