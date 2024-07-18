Where light and darkness merge

Canberra artist Hannah Quinlivan's practice is multi-disciplinary and includes installation, painting and sculpture. Resonance is an immersive exhibition that uses the threads of her drawings to examine the convergence of a sense of time and place with material and sensory elements. The artist invites her audience into a dialogue on mediation and individual experience. It's on at Grainger Gallery from July 18 to August 4. Also on is Molly Desmond's Fragments of Excess. Her experimental ceramics practice is driven by process and material investigations with an emphasis on surface and speculative sculptural forms. See: graingergallery.com.au.