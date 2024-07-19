Late winter sorts out the best from the rest - show us what you've got!

My vegie garden is mostly dead choko vine. Somewhere underneath there's rhubarb, bok choi, Chinese cabbage, a few lettuce, English spinach, silverbeet and perennial leeks, but you need to battle the choko vine to get to them. The once blue salvias are now a hedge of bare echidna quills. The wallabies have munched the red hot pokers, so they look like they have a bad case of mange. If you keep looking straight ahead, the camelias are stunning. Just don't look down, and see the mush of dead blooms below. Even the kentia palms by the front door are festooned with dead kiwi fruit leaves.