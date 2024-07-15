Motorist accused of tailgating, abusing Audi driver after merge

A black MG HS driver is accused of tailgating and verbally abusing an Audi driver on Tuesday morning.
ACT police said the MG merged behind a blue Audi A3 while both were travelling east on Fairbairn Avenue on Tuesday morning at about 7.40am.
The cars were driving past the Creswell Street and Fairbairn Avenue roundabout.
As the lanes merged, "the driver of the MG allegedly began to tailgate the driver of the Audi and drive aggressively, following them to Campbell Park Offices", police said.
Campbell Park Offices is a department of defence office building.
The MG driver is accused of parking next to the Audi, banging on the window and verbally abusing the driver before taking off.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the interactions between the two vehicles, or who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicles travelling on Fairbairn Avenue," they said.
"Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7794458. Information can be provided anonymously."
