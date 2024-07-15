How history-making Aussie No.1 MLB draft pick will boost baseball Down Under

Travis Bazzana made Australian sports history becoming the first No.1 pick from Down Under in the Major League Baseball draft, and it could make for an unprecedented ripple effect in his home country.
Bazzana is the only Australian ever selected in the first round of the MLB draft, and the only second-baseman to be a top pick, with the Cleveland Guardians recruiting the big-hitting lefty.
Bazzana broke numerous college baseball records at Oregon State University - and some Australian Baseball League records before that - on his way to being drafted into the elite US competition.
He will now become one of Australia's highest paid athletes at just 21 years old, set to earn more than $15 million when he signs with Cleveland.
Baseball Australia chief executive Glenn Williams has known Bazzana since he was a child and said he has massive potential in MLB.
"He could be a generational talent," Williams said.
For the ABL, where Bazzana made his debut for the Sydney Blue Sox as a 15-year-old in 2018 against the Canberra Cavalry, the infielder's momentous draft result is hoped to draw more eyes to the extraordinary talent pipeline in Australia.
"I would hope it brings us more attention," Cavalry acting general manager Adrian Dart said.
"We hope he goes all the way and becomes an All Star, because whatever exposure we get over there is fantastic back here.
"He's such a great kid too, everyone loves him and he's a great ambassador for Australian baseball."
Bazzana watched his name called by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred from his college campus in Oregon, surrounded by family, school teammates and friends.
Meanwhile, back in his hometown in Sydney's north, former Ku-Ring-Gai Stealers teammates and friends also gathered to watch a livestream of the draft and cheer him on.
As most draftees do, Bazzana is now expected to play for Cleveland's affiliate team in the minor leagues, and work his way up to making his MLB debut in the near future.
He is even eligible to return to the ABL and play, but would need approval from the Guardians to do so.
Bazzana has his sights set on donning the green and gold in the Under-23 World Cup and Premier-12 tournaments later this year, having already represented Australia in junior baseball teams.
He is considered a serious prospect for the senior Australian team when baseball returns to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.
Bazzana set a season record this past year at Oregon State, smacking 26 home runs in what has been a historic college stint since joining the school in 2021.
He also notched all-time school records for most hits (241), runs (213), doubles (49), home runs (43), walks (172), stolen bases (64) and total bases (439).
- with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.