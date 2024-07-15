The event to help you prepare for your dream event

Talk about inspiration for every occasion.
Whether you're newly engaged, preparing for an event, looking for a getaway, have a passion for fashion or just want some great food and live music, The Canberra Fair probably has something for you.
Taking over the National Convention Centre on July 28, the fair - organised by Danielle Cleary Events (dce) - will help guests design the events of their dreams.
"We are ready to welcome the crowds - brides, event planners, gin lovers, hungry locals and fashionistas, all attending ready to be inspired and astounded," founder Danielle Cleary said.
"We are excited to host the best of our surrounding region market leaders in weddings, events, travel and lifestyle, in an immersive, holistic and experiential journey."
The event invites attendees to experience, explore and shop venues, styling options, photography, Fiji travel, fashion and beauty trends, wellness, entertainment and more in the comfort of the heated Exhibition Hall.
Foodies can indulge in food truck street eats, Bakesale sweet treats and gin tastings while picnicking indoors under the giant naked tipi.
You can also groove to live music and be wowed by aerial artists and dance performances.
Presenter, former Miss Galaxy Australia and Cancer Council ambassador Emily Egan will introduce the Fair's two fashion runways.
The first will feature wedding and event attire and the second will showcase travel and lifestyle.
European and Australian designers including Lucy Laurita Designer, Momento Dezigns, Honeysuckle & Lace and the newly opened Hunter and Siren, will be a highlight.
Charities are also getting involved, with Vinnies Canberra Region supporting a recycled fashion children's fashion runway, and the RSPCA Canberra will benefit from the Pets on Parade event.
July 28, 10am to 3pm at the National Convention Centre. For more information and tickets go to canberrafair.com.au.
