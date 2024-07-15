'Hitting as good as ever': Kyrgios gives big hint on comeback date

Nick Kyrgios is closer to making his long-awaited comeback from injury than ever before after footage revealed during practice sessions at Wimbledon.
In between commentary duties at the All England Club the Canberran has been able to properly test the troublesome right wrist that left him "quite disabled" before he underwent secret surgery 10 months ago.
Hitting sessions with Wimbledon finalist Novak Djokovic gave the public their first look at Kyrgios' game as he eyes a return to competitive tennis as soon as next month.
And most intriguing has been the sight of Kyrgios finally being able to launch some of his trademark big serves at Djokovic this past week.
While Kyrgios had been able to train hard on his forehand and backhand, as well as building his match fitness back up, mastering his serve is the last piece of the puzzle for the 29-year-old should he hope to play on tour again.
Djokovic revealed what it was like to face Kyrgios, who has become one of his best friends in tennis, despite once sharing a fierce disdain for one another.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion said Kyrgios was feeling confident on the practice court and could be back on the grand-slam stage again soon with his serve "close" to full-strength.
"He hit a really good serve, and he said, 'Well, I might come back at the US Open'," Djokovic said in an interview before the Wimbledon final.
"I don't know if he was joking about it or not, but let me tell you, he's hitting the ball as good as ever.
"He's so talented. He's so good with his tennis. I think he said that the wrist bothers him mostly with the serve, but he's been increasing the load, the intensity and the speed.
"He's not going for full pace or full-strength serve, but he's close to that."
The only tournament Kyrgios has tentatively booked in is the 'Ultimate Tennis Showdown' event in New York in August.
The US Open could be another option, but Kyrgios has also floated a doubles return before singles tennis.
Djokovic, who went on to lose the Wimbledon final in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to Carlos Alcaraz, said Kyrgios was "extremely important" for tennis, and that he has the ability to attract new fans to the sport.
"I think the return is near, but it's hard to say because it's one thing practising for an hour or two," Djokovic said.
"It's completely different when you are out there on the tour playing in a tournament where you come back every single day.
"He will also not know if his wrist will react well until he actually plays a tournament."
"I hope he comes back, personally, and I think everyone in tennis hopes he comes back, because we need him on the tour," the Serbian added.
Djokovic's goal of a record-breaking 25th grand slam title was halted by Alcaraz in a dominant display on Wimbledon centre court.
Putting their "bromance" to the side, in commentary Kyrgios said Alcaraz's performance could be a sign of a "changing of the guard".
"Alcaraz will carry our sport a long way," the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up said on BBC of the 21-year-old.
"I think he'll have upwards of 15 slams, for sure."
