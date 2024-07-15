The Canberra Times
Canberra's lakeside vistas should be preserved for all to enjoy

By Letters to the Editor
July 16 2024 - 5:30am
Canberra's lake vistas make an important contribution to the quality of life in the bush capital. Picture by Karleen Minney
Canberra's lake vistas make an important contribution to the quality of life in the bush capital. Picture by Karleen Minney

The new boathouse on Black Mountain Peninsula is a worthy initiative. It will certainly benefit a new generation of rowers. But ordinary lakeside visitors will be disappointed by the building's massive intrusion into the landscape and natural environment of the West Basin. Land based users of the lakeside parks probably outnumber rowers by 500 to one.

