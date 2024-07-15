Canberra's lakeside vistas should be preserved for all to enjoy

Canberrans don't want their lakeside landscapes to be built over. An extensive consultation with users of Weston Park in 2013 revealed that the most valued attributes of that park were the quality of the natural landscape and a lack of manmade structures. The sentiments were typified by the following comments: "The lack of development in the area, the feeling of being out of the city while still being close to the centre, serenity, forest setting, open spaces, lake views, connection to the lake, natural beauty, unspoilt nature, peace and quiet".