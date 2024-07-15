The Canberra Times
sport
Home/Sport/AFL

The surprise features of a Manuka redevelopment

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
July 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new hill area and state-of-the-art training facilities are among proposed changes to Manuka Oval as the decade-long project has taken a big step forward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times sports journalist

Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.