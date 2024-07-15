The surprise features of a Manuka redevelopment

A new hill area and state-of-the-art training facilities are among proposed changes to Manuka Oval as the decade-long project has taken a big step forward.
The ACT government has put the initial stages out to tender, with calls for a site analysis and technical due diligence to be completed to identify major constraints. This first study will determine the site's suitability for the proposed changes.
The focus of the redevelopment circles the oval from the left of the main entrance, around past the northern heritage zone at the Manuka Pool end and parallel alongside Manuka Circle.
The major upgrade is a new eastern grandstand, increasing capacity to up to 20,000 in AFL mode and 18,000 in cricket mode, alongside improvements to supporting infrastructure and facilities.
The heritage-listed Caretaker's Cottage will be refurbished and the historic Jack Fingleton scoreboard will be retained with the addition of video scoreboards.
Part of the project will also discuss an optimal location for a new "hill" area and activation zones throughout the precinct.
New entry points, ticket booths, food and beverage provisions and spectator amenities are also in the proposal.
The cost of the overall project remains unclear given the unique nature of the land surrounding Manuka Oval and limited like-for-like jobs at venues around Australia.
Kardinia Park in Geelong has just completed a 20-year, $340 million redevelopment, jointly funded by the Victorian government, federal government, AFL, the Geelong council and Geelong Cats.
The latest stage of that - the new 14,000 capacity Selwood Stand, new indoor cricket centre, an entry plaza and a sports museum - cost $142 million.
It's unlikely that Manuka Oval's redesign would be that expensive given the capacity will only increase by about 6000. But the rise in building costs could see it easily hit the $100 million mark with new training facilities and an entire eastern side redevelopment flagged in the tender.
The government has already prepared three high-level draft design options for the purposes of this initial stage.
The government allocated $50,000 to Manuka Oval refurbishments in the recent ACT budget and touted a study to evaluate options for a new eastern grandstand.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said at the time that the government was committed to improvements to further improve Manuka Oval to ensure the ACT continued to attract elite sporting content.
"Funding will be provided in the 2024-25 budget to continue technical due diligence and design for a new eastern grandstand at Manuka Oval," he said.
It's news that will boost Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer's bid for a men's Big Bash team where size of venue, broadcast appeal and the ability to develop players all play a key role in the process.
Cricket Australia is yet to formally commit to expansion but is reportedly considering a new team for the 2025-26 summer.
AFL Canberra celebrated its centenary on July 12, with all matches of the top divisions in the men's and women's competition played at Manuka Oval. Manuka Oval celebrate its centenary this year.
