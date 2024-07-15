Cop planned to 'play dumb' about his drug use, lied about bikie link

A former police officer lied in a security clearance application denying links to drug trafficking and the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle club.
Daniel Robert David Jones, 30, provided false information in documentation he used to land a coveted job as an Australian Federal Police protective services officer in 2019.
However, a police investigation into the now-fired cop, involving intercepted phone calls and an undercover officer, landed Jones behind bars for about a month before he was granted bail.
In the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to providing false or misleading information on a security clearance application, and intentionally making a false statement in a statutory declaration.
Magistrate Jane Campbell handed the now apprentice electrician a seven month prison sentence, to be suspended upon him entering into a 12-month recognisance order.
Outlining the facts of the case, Ms Campbell stated Jones had lied to "deceive" the AFP about his criminal associations and previous cocaine addiction.
In October 2019, he responded to, and signed, a questionnaire saying he had never engaged in unlawful activities, and has not had any contact with anyone who is or had been involved in unlawful activity.
Jones also denied having any contact with someone who has been a member of a gang, or any association or involvement with drug trafficking.
In February 2020, Jones received a letter of engagement with the AFP and after his employment was stationed at Parliament House.
During his time on the force Jones received two group bravery citations, one for quelling a riot at Christmas Island and another for rescuing a dog and making sure no one was inside during a fire at a government official's home.
On Monday, Ms Campbell said Jones had more than 1300 communications with a Canberra drug trafficker, according to analysis of the other man's phone.
Jones was also associated with Zachary Robb, who was at the time a patched Comanchero member.
Robb was non-fatally stabbed during a brawl at a Civic nightclub in 2020, when Comanchero commander Pitasoni Ulavalu was murdered.
In December 2023, Jones was recorded telling an undercover officer his plan when applying for the AFP was "just to play dumb" about his past drug use.
In other recorded conversations the 30-year-old said he had a house because he was once a drug dealer.
Defence lawyer Peter Woodhouse argued his client was "insincere and trying to be funny" when he made this statement.
Mr Woodhouse stated there was "no evidence he misused or abused his position" or that he had been a drug dealer.
The lawyer said Jones' month behind bars had been "harrowing" with other inmates yelling he was "a f---ing pig", and was put into protective custody.
The magistrate found Jones' actions had exposed the AFP to "reputational damage" by falsely answering questions to stop the employment of people who "may be susceptible to corruption or bribery".
"There was no evidence to suggest that Mr Jones engaged in any criminal conduct when he was a member of the AFP," Ms Campbell said.
