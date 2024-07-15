Road reopens after Prado allegedly hit cop car and drove off

A person allegedly driving a stolen white Prado crashed into a police car and fled the scene, an ACT Policing spokesperson said.
The incident occurred on Hindmarsh Drive in Waramanga and caused delays on Monday afternoon.
Police were present inside the car but it is unclear how many. The spokesperson said no significant injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
The damaged police car was not able to be moved off the main road and tow trucks were called to clear the scene. The west bound lane near the intersection with Larakia Street reopened as of 5.20pm.
The spokesperson said traffic was no longer delayed and police were looking for the driver.
ACT Policing has urged anyone with information about the driver to give police a call.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.